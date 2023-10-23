FMC, Ultra Clean fall; Textainer, EngageSmart rise, Monday, 10/23/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Chevron Corp. (CVX), down $6.15 to $160.68.

The energy giant is buying rival Hess in an all-stock deal valued at $53 billion.

FMC Corp. (FMC), down $8.83 to $58.12.

The agricultural sciences company sharply lowered its forecasts for third-quarter results, citing lower sales in Latin America.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT), up $2.40 to $22.60.

The business software company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $23 a share in cash.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH), up $15.26 to $49.41.

The company, which leases shipping containers, agreed to be acquired by investment firm Stonepeak for $50 a share in cash.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), down $1.06 to $8.60.

Swiss pharma company Roche is buying Telavant, a developer of a drug for ulcerative colitis, from Roivant and Pfizer.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT), down $1.53 to $23.23.

The maker of subsystems for the semiconductor industry said it now expects to report earnings for its latest quarter that are well below analysts’ forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH), up $2.09 to $47.78.

The regional bank reported quarterly results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT), up 34 cents to $9.42.

The outdoor advertising company is selling its Canadian business to Bell Media, a subsidiary of BCE Inc.

