How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/02/2023

The Associated Press
October 2, 2023 5:14 pm
Most stocks closed lower Monday as the constrictor of higher interest rates tightened its coils around Wall Street.

Slumps for oil-and-gas stocks weighed on the market after crude prices gave back some of the sharp gains made since the summer. More than three out of four stocks within the S&P 500 fell alongside them, but gains for Apple and other influential Big Tech stocks helped to support indexes.

Treasury yields rose further into heights unseen in more than a decade.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.34 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,288.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.15 points, or 0.2%, to 33,433.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 88.45 points, or 0.7%, to 13,307.77

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.28 points, or 1.6% to 1,756.82.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 448.89 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 286.10 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,841.29 points, or 27.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 4.43 points, or 0.3%.

Related Topics
