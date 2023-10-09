On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/09/2023

The Associated Press
October 9, 2023
Oil prices climbed with worries about the possible spillover effects of violence in the Middle East.

The stock market was less fearful, though, and flipped from modest morning losses following potentially encouraging news on interest rates, which have been dragging Wall Street mainly lower since the summer.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Dow rose 197 points, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%. They perked higher after two officials at the Federal Reserve suggested they may not need to raise interest rates again at their next meeting at the end of this month.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.16 points, or 0.6%, to 4,335.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.07 points, or 0.6%, to 33,604.65.

The Nasdaq composite rose 52.90 points, or 0.4%, to 13,484.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.44 points, or 0.6% to 1,755.99.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 496.16 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 457.40 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,017.76 points, or 28.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 5.25 points, or 0.3%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories