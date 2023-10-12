On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/12/2023

The Associated Press
October 12, 2023 5:05 pm
U.S. stocks slipped as the clamps tightened on Wall Street from rising yields in the bond market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Thursday, breaking a four-day winning streak. The Dow lost 173 points, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 0.6%.

A weak auction for long-term Treasury bonds drove yields up across the bond market. Yields had already been climbing following a report showing inflation was a touch higher last month than expected. Higher yields can knock down stock prices, all else equal.

Oil prices eased after zigzagging through the day.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.34 points, or 0.6%, to 4,349.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.73 points, or 0.5%, to 33,631.14.

The Nasdaq composite fell 85.46 points, or 0.6%, to 13,574.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.04 points, or 2.2% to 1,734.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.11 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 223.56 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 142.88 points, or 1.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 11.30 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 510.11 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 483.89 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,107.74 points, or 29.7%

The Russell 2000 is down 26.99 points, or 1.5%.

Related Topics
Business News

