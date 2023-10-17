On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/17/2023

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 4:18 pm
1 min read
      

Wall Street drifted following the latest signal that the U.S. economy remains solid, though perhaps too strong for the Federal Reserve’s liking.

The S&P 500 closed just barely lower Tuesday after flipping between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow added 13 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market after a report showed shoppers spent more at U.S. retailers last month than expected. That’s a sign of a healthy economy, but it may also indicate upward pressure on inflation and could push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high.

On Tuesday:

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

The S&P 500 fell 0.43 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,373.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,997.65.

The Nasdaq composite fell 34.24 points, or 0.3%, to 13,533.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.98 points, or 1.1% to 1,766.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.42 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 327.36 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 126.51 points, or 0.9%

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 46.33 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 533.70 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is up 850.40 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,067.26 points, or 29.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 4.80 points, or 0.3%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|23 Distinguished Military Hiring...
10|23 NJSBA Workshop '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories