Kellanova, Devon Energy fall; Discover Financial, Sphere Entertainment rise, Monday, 10/02/2023

The Associated Press
October 2, 2023 1:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Kellanova, down $3.80 to $52.04.

The company, which sells cereals overseas, got off to a bumpy start on its first day of trading after splitting off from Kellogg’s North American cereal business.

Sphere Entertainment Co., up $5.59 to $42.75.

The company’s Sphere entertainment venue opened over the weekend in Las Vegas with the first of a series of concerts from U2.

Tesla Inc., down 62 cents to $249.60.

Deliveries of electric vehicles surged 27% over the summer from last year, but still fell below analyst projections.

Discover Financial Services, up $4.97 to $91.60.

The company gave details about a consent order it received from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. requiring Discover Bank to improve its consumer compliance system.

Tilray Brands Inc., down 13 cents to $2.26.

The cannabis company completed its acquisition of eight beer brands from Anheuser-Busch, expanding reach in the craft brew industry.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 26 cents to 16 cents.

The company, which makes teeth-straightening systems, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Devon Energy Corp., down $1.85 to $45.85.

Energy companies fell broadly along with crude oil prices.

Consolidated Edison Inc., down $3.60 to $81.93.

Utility companies continued to lose their appeal to income-seeking investors as Treasury yields reached their highest levels in more than a decade.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

