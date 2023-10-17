On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Lockheed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 7:42 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.68 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.66 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.66 billion.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $66.25 billion to $66.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|23 Distinguished Military Hiring...
10|23 NJSBA Workshop '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories