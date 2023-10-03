On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniors

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 5:38 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) — A major fire spread through an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit on Tuesday, severely damaging the roof and forcing crews to fight the flames with aerial hoses.

TV stations posted video of fire ripping through the roof at a cross-shaped complex known as the Meadows of Southgate. It appears to have three floors.

It was not immediately known how many people live there or whether there were any injuries. Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene, WDIV-TV reported.

        How can agencies better reach underserved populations as we head into open season? Join Jory Heckman on Oct. 4 as he discusses tools and analytics to improve the customer experience with TransUnion's Scott Straub. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|9 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2023
10|9 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
10|9 AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories