McCormick: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $170.1 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.67 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.