Netflix, Las Vegas Sands rise; Tesla, Alcoa fall, Thursday, 10/19/2023

The Associated Press
October 19, 2023 12:17 pm
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $21.11 to $221.57.

The electric vehicle maker’s third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $54.07 to $400.26.

The streaming entertainment giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and subscription results.

SAP SE (SAP), up $7.77 to $135.38.

The business software maker beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), up $1.59 to $46.19.

The casino operator reported encouraging third-quarter financial results and reinstated its stock buyback program.

Discover Financial Services (DFS), down $7.08 to $84.77.

The credit card issuer’s third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), down 65 cents to $49.43.

The energy company is reportedly considering a buyout of Marathon Oil.

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $7.25 to $213.17.

The railroad operator beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Alcoa Corp. (AA), down $1.15 to $25.37.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company reported weak third-quarter earnings.

