On Air: Between the Lines
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

NetScout Systems, Nvidia fall; Wyndham Hotels, Circor rise, Tuesday, 10/17/2023

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 12:11 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), up $8.01 to $448.42.

The aerospace and defense company reported strong third-quarter earnings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), down $1.34 to $313.05.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 26 with Tom Temin, agency leaders, leaders from Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies who will discuss strategies for breaking down data silos, integrating multiple data sources and assuring the availability of relevant data. Register today!

The investment bank’s latest financial results disappointed investors.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT), down $4.75 to $22.84.

The provider of products that gauge network performance trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), up $7.18 to $76.28.

Choice Hotels International is asking shareholders of the hotel chain to sign off on a buyout worth nearly $8 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), down 3 cents to $488.51.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies is buying Olink Holding.

Circor International Inc. (CIR), up $2.74 to $55.99.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of valves and other engineered products said it received all regulatory approvals for its sale to KKR.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), down 19 cents to $5.10.

Investors were disappointed by the electric vehicle maker’s latest production and deliveries update.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), down $17.05 to $443.90.

Chipmakers will likely feel the impact of the U.S. government’s updated export controls to stop China from acquiring advanced computer chips.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|23 Distinguished Military Hiring...
10|23 NJSBA Workshop '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories