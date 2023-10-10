PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall, Tuesday, 10/10/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), up $2.38 to $163.74.
The beverage and snack giant raised its profit forecast for the year.
Neogen Corp. (NEOG), down 20 cents to $16.76.
The maker of medical testing kits reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Truist Financial Corp. (TFC), up $1.88 to $29.31.
The banking company is reportedly considering selling its insurance brokerage unite to Stone Point.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 45 cents to $18.06.
The data-mining technology company was awarded a new contract with the U.S. Army.
Unity Software Inc. (U), up $1.16 to $30.86.
The video-gaming software company said CEO John Riccitiello is retiring.
Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), down $32.90 to $15.64.
Investors were disappointed by the drug developer’s latest update on a potential liver condition treatment.
PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), up $5.62 to $31.82.
The maker of windows and doors reportedly rejected a buyout offer from Miter Brands.
APA Corp. (APA), down 15 cents to $39.02.
Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.