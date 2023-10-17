On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Rolls-Royce is cutting up to 2,500 jobs in an overhaul of the UK jet engine maker

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 7:20 am
< a min read
      

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce said Tuesday it’s cutting up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of a corporate overhaul that its new CEO is carrying out.

The aerospace company was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated demand for air travel. Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over as chief executive in January, said the layoffs are aimed at making Rolls-Royce “more streamlined and efficient.”

Rolls-Royce, based in Derby, central England, didn’t disclose where jobs will be cut, but around half of its 42,000-person workforce is based in the United Kingdom.

The cuts will remove duplication and bring cost efficiencies in the latest stage of its “multi-year transformation,” the company said.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

“We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future,” Erginbilgic said.

The company slashed 9,000 jobs globally in 2020 as it grappled with the collapse of air travel during the pandemic.

The new turnaround plan also includes creating a new company-wide procurement division that can take advantage of Rolls-Royce’s size to cut costs and reduce supply chain delays.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|23 Distinguished Military Hiring...
10|23 NJSBA Workshop '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories