RPM International, Acuity Brands rise; Cal-Maine, Helen of Troy fall, Wednesday, 10/4/2023

The Associated Press
October 4, 2023 12:14 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

RPM International Inc. (RPM), up $5.26 to $98.06.

The specialty chemicals company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), up $10.08 to $177.46.

The lighting maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), down $9.07 to $104.57.

The Hydro Flask maker expects stagnant earnings this quarter because of retailers’ growing caution.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), down $3.08 to $44.52.

The egg producer’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell far short of analysts’ forecasts.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), down $4.39 to $10.78.

The provider of networking technologies gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Insulet Corp. (PODD), down $5.80 to $151.

The maker of insulin infusion systems’ chief financial officer is stepping down.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $3.57 to $112.26.

Energy companies slipped along with the price of crude oil.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 66 cents to $15.56.

The data analysis company is reportedly close to securing a contract with Britain’s National Health Service.

