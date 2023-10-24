On Air: Federal News Network
Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2023 7:25 am
OLNEY, Md. (AP) — OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $179.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

Top Stories