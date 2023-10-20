On Air: Leaders and Legends
SolarEdge Technologies, Regions Financial fall; Autoliv, Euronet rise, Friday, 10/20/2023

The Associated Press
October 20, 2023 12:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), down $9.64 to $263.81.

The maker of robotic surgical systems reported weak third-quarter revenue.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), down $1.09 to $15.21.

The information technology products and services provider gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), up $4.49 to $50.37.

The trucking company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), down $33.65 to $80.33.

The solar technology products maker gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (JAZZ), up $4.26 to $136.29.

The biopharmaceutical company is reportedly considering a sale.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV), up $5.32 to $95.49.

The maker of automotive safety systems gave investors a strong sales forecast for the year.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF), down $1.93 to $14.55.

The bank reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT), up $5.76 to $82.71.

The electronic payments and transactions processor gave investors a strong earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Top Stories