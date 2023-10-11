Stellantis picks Kokomo, Indiana, for its second US battery venture with Samsung SDI

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis says it will build a second electric vehicle battery factory in Kokomo, Indiana, that will create 1,400 new jobs.

The $3.2 billion joint venture factory with South Korea’s Samsung SDI is to start production early in 2027.

Construction already is underway on the companies’ first joint venture factory in Kokomo, which is scheduled to open early in 2025. That $3.1 billion plant also is expected to create about 1,400 new jobs in the area.

The city of Kokomo made a compelling case to locate the second factory there, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for North America Mark Stewart said in a statement early Wednesday.

Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi said Kokomo will be the company’s largest production base for electric vehicle batteries in North America, helping Stellantis accelerate a transition to a new era of EVs.

Stellantis also plans a joint-venture battery plant across the border in Windsor, Ontario.

