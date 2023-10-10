On Air: The Mission Continues
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 10, 2023 11:49 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Judgment Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

3. Wildfire by Hannah Grace (Atria Books)

4. Second Act by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Dark Memory by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Armor of Light by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Searching for Finley by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

9. 12 Months to Live by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Code Red by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon (Unabridged) by Michael Lewis (Audible)

2. Elon Musk (Unabridged) by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio)

5. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life (Unabridged) by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

