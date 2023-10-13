On Air: Leaders and Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase rise; Harmony Biosciences, Belden fall, Friday, 10/13/2023

The Associated Press
October 13, 2023 12:11 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), up $8.96 to $534.50.

The largest U.S. health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), up $2.58 to $10.72.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

The communications company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), up $1.50 to $41.24.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

Dollar General Corp. (DG), up $10.03 to $111.86.

The discount retailer said Todd Vasos will return as CEO.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), up $5.26 to $151.07.

The banking giant reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Citigroup Inc. (C), up $1.45 to $42.98.

        Read more: Business News

The bank beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY), down $10.20 to $20.07.

The drug developer gave investors a disappointing update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.

Belden Inc. (BDC), down $25.12 to $70.15.

The communications equipment company trimmed its profit forecast for the current quarter.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|19 Luke AFB Tech Expo
10|19 Corporate Gray Virtual...
10|19 Indiana Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories