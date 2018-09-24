Listen Live Sports

Leaders speak on performance management in government

September 24, 2018 5:19 pm
 
The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

Performance management initiatives over the past two decades helped shift the conversation within and across U.S. government agencies—from a focus on measuring program activities and outputs to a focus on achieving mission outcomes. Join host Michael Keegan  for a special edition of The Business of Government Hour exploring the evolution of Performance Management in Government.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

