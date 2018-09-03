Shared services in the government: a conversation with Beth Angerman

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How will this office drive the future of IT Modernization? What’s next for shared services in the federal government? Join host Michael Keegan on The Business of Government Hour as he explores these questions and so much more with Beth Angerman, Deputy Associate Administrator, GSA’s Office of Shared Solutions and Performance Improvement.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Beth is a member of the Senior Executive Service and is deputy associate administrator, Office of Shared Solutions and Performance Improvement, General Services Administration. Prior to that she was the Executive Director of the new Unified Shared Service Management Office in GSA, responsible for working with the new governance board to implement the enterpriseS wide vision for missionS support functions across government. Prior to GSA, Beth was named the Executive Director of the Office of Financial Innovation and Transformation (FIT) in the Treasury Department in August 2013 to address the need for greater efficiency and transparency in the Federal financial environment. Prior to FIT, Beth was the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for GovernmentS wide Accounting in the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, responsible for managing the daily operations supporting the production of the Daily Treasury Statement, Monthly Treasury Statement, and Annual Financial Report of the United States Government. Beth also served Treasury as a program manager over multiple governmentS wide system implementations. She began her career as a consultant in the private sector, working with global companies to streamline payroll, HR, accounting, and IT functions to achieve greater operational efficiencies. Beth resides in Silver Spring, MD with her husband and two sons.