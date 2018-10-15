Listen Live Sports

Federal data priorities at NTIS: a conversation with Avi Bender

October 15, 2018 11:27 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How is the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service (NTIS) helping to advance federal data priorities? How does it work with the private sector to develop new and improved data products and services? What does NTIS do to deliver value to federal agencies? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Avi Bender, Director of NTIS.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

