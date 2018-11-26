Citizen engagement in Abu Dhabi – a conversation with Her Excellency Dr. Rauda Al Saadi

H.E. Dr. Rauda Al Saadi serves as Director General of Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions & Services Authority (ADSSSA). The authority oversees the development of smart systems and services for government entities across the Emirate. Additionally, Her Excellency is a member of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Council, which aims to implement AI technology across sectors and improve the lifestyle of UAE nationals and residents in line with UAE Vision 2021.
Before she took up the role of Director General at ADSSSA, Dr Al Saadi held the position of Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Systems & Information Centre and, prior to that, the position of Director General of the Executive Committee Office of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.
Dr. Al Saadi has also served as Director of Infrastructure and Environment at the Office of the Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and has also assumed a number of leadership roles during her career as a result of her experience in project management and infrastructure. Her 18+ years in the sector have provided her with extensive experience and knowledge in the fields of leadership and executive management in particular.