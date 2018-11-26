Citizen engagement in Abu Dhabi – a conversation with Her Excellency Dr. Rauda Al Saadi

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation strategy? How is Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority changing how citizens engage with government? Join host Michael Keegan on a special edition of The Business of Government Hour – Global Thought Leadership series with Her Excellency Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General, Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY: