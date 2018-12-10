Insights from the deputy directors for management at the Office of Management and Budget

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the IBM Center for The Business of Government convened a panel discussion with the current and 3 past deputy directors for management at the Office of Management and Budget. Join host Michael Keegan as they reflect on the most significant government management initiatives while also sharing lessons learned for tomorrow’s leaders.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

