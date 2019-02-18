Data-driven government: a conversation with Jane Wiseman

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

How can we realize the promise of data-driven government? What do Chief Data Officers (CDOs) actually do? How can they help government agencies use data to inform decision making? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Jane Wiseman, author of the IBM Center report, Data-Driven Government: The Role of Chief Data Officers.

Jane Wiseman is a Senior Fellow at the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School. She has served as an appointed official in government and as a financial advisor and consultant to government.

The focus of her current consulting, research, and writing is government inno – vation, data-driven decision making, and operational efficiency in government. With the Harvard Ash Center, she helps a national network of urban CDOs to accelerate the use of analytics in local government. Also with Harvard Ash Center, she created an open platform for government access to the best examples of government operational efficiency approaches, with case studies showing successful implementation. She has advised the U.S. cities funded by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge competition. She has written on customer-centric government, data-driven decision making in government, pretrial justice, and 311 for a variety of audiences.

Her prior consulting work has included organizational strategy, performance management, and eGovernment strategy work for Accenture and Price Waterhouse. Selected clients include the National Governor’s Association, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Criminal Justice Association, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the United States Postal Service, the State of Michigan, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the United States Department of Commerce.

Ms. Wiseman has served as Assistant Secretary for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and as Assistant to the Director for Strategic Planning for the National Institute of Justice in the United States Department of Justice. Ms. Wiseman also represented the Justice Department on detail as a Staff Assistant for the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. Ms. Wiseman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Smith College and a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

