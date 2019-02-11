Federal IT modernization priorities: a conversation with Suzette Kent

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

This week Michael Keegan addresses the federal government’s IT modernization priorities with Suzette Kent, OMB’s Federal Chief Information Officer.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:



GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Suzette Kent serves as the Federal Chief Information Officer at the Office of Management and Budget. Ms. Kent is an industry leader of large-scale business transformation using technology, for the world’s most complex organizations. She most recently served as a principal at EY and has been a partner at Accenture, consulting president at Carreker Corporation and a Managing Director at JPMorgan.

Although technology change has been at the core of her professional career, retooling the workforce and creating new opportunities for people has been an essential element of efforts that she has led. She has served as an enterprise leader for organizational learning, diversity and inclusiveness, and career development at every organization in which she has worked.

Suzette is a frequent speaker in global industry forums, publisher of thought leadership pieces and holds patents in banking processes.

