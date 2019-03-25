Listen Live Sports

Business of Government Hour
 
Insight by Business of Government Hour

Leaders speak on what government will look like in 2040

March 25, 2019 11:31 am
 
The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What will government be in 2040? How will it operate? The IBM Center for The Business of Government convened a panel discussion envisioning government operations 20 years into the future. Join host Michael Keegan for a special edition of The Business of Government Hour as he explores the vision of government in 2040 and beyond.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

 

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

