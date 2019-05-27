Listen Live Sports

Insight by the Business of Government Hour

Leadership stories in science, technology, commerce and children and family services

May 27, 2019 11:30 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

SPECIAL REBROADCAST:

Leadership stories are at the core of The Business of Government Hour. Join host Michael Keegan in the second of a 2 part series exploring the leadership stories and public service of nine government leaders encompassing a wide range of disciplines, a diverse set of experiences, and a vast span of geographies. This edition introduces 5 government executives leading missions and programs that include government-wide acquisition, science and technology, commerce, children and family services, and innovation.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

