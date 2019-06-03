Senior Executives Association seeks to build leadership for U.S. federal agencies: a conversation with Bill Valdez

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

What is the Senior Executives Association? How does it seek to build a leadership pipeline for U.S. federal agencies? Join host Michael Keegan from the 2019 ASPA Annual Conference as he explores these questions and more with Bill Valdez, President, Senior Executives Association.

Bill Valdez was appointed as the President of the Senior Executives Association (SEA) in September 2016. As President, Bill sets SEA’s overall strategic direction and is focused on strengthening the Senior Executive Service (SES) through legislative and policy initiatives, building a leadership pipeline for the Executive Branch, and establishing SEA as a thought leader in the Washington, DC policy debates that impact not only the SES, but all civil service employees.

Bill retired from Federal service as a career Senior Executive in July 2014. His career with the Department of Energy spanned over 20 years and he has extensive knowledge in the areas of R&D portfolio analysis and evaluation, energy/environmental technologies and policies, small business development, supply chain analysis, science and engineering workforce development, budget planning and execution, diversity and equal opportunity issues, science policy, human capital processes and policies, procurement processes and policies, corporate and strategic planning, and contract management.

Bill held the positions of Acting Director, DOE Office of Economic Impact and Diversity; Director of Business Services, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; and Director of Planning and Analysis, and Director for Workforce Development within DOE’s Office of Science. In addition, Mr. Valdez was co-chair of the National Science and Technology Council’s Science of Science Policy Interagency Working Group from 2005-2014, and was a senior advisor at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) in the 1990s.

Bill is an Adjunct Faculty at American University’s School of Public Affairs, where he specializes in Federal government evaluation and strategic planning and is a co-editor of “The Handbook of Federal Government Leadership and Administration,” which was published in November 2016.

Bill was awarded the Presidential Rank Award (meritorious) in 2007, was elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in 2006, and was elected to Senior Executive Association’s Board of Directors in 2005 and served as Chairman from 2011-13.

Prior to working at DOE, Mr. Valdez worked as a Senior Project Manager in private industry where he provided strategic planning services to Asian and European multinational corporations. He also was a reporter in Austin, Texas.

Bill received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas and his Master of Arts in International Economics and Energy Policy from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

