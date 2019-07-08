Listen Live Sports

Military design thinking: a conversation with Hal McNair, Ben Zweibelson and Nate Schwagler

July 8, 2019 11:30 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is Military Design Thinking? How is Design being used to transforming military planning process? What is the Joint Special Operations University doing to educate special operations personnel in the use of design thinking? Michael Keegan explored these questions and more with Hal McNair, Director of Continuing Education at the Joint Special Operation University and faculty members Ben Zweibelson and Nate Schwagler.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

