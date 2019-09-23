Listen Live Sports

Insight by Business of Government Hour

Enterprise risk management in action: mission success in the 21st century

September 23, 2019 10:24 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

The IBM Center for The Business of Government, the Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management (AFERM), and the Senior Executives Association (SEA) hosted a seminar that brought together ERM experts to share key insights and lessons learned about the use and application of ERM. This Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour presents insights from this seminar on ERM in action, the next evolution of ERM, and reflections from an ERM practitioner.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

