Insight by Business of Government Hour

The Port of Rotterdam’s digital transformation strategy: a conversation with Erwin Rademaker

September 30, 2019 7:41 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How is the Port of Rotterdam pursing its digital transformation strategy? What exactly is a “digital twin”? How can the use of digital twins be applied to other government agencies and mission areas? Explore these questions and more with Erwin Rademaker, Program Manager with the Port of Rotterdam Authority who joined Michael Keegan and cohost Sreeram Visvanathan, IBM Global Managing Director for Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences from the SPADE conference for an insightful and in-depth discussion.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Since 2002, Erwin Rademaker has worked with the Port of Rotterdam. He is an international award winning programme manager and currently responsible for Smart Infrastructure, enabling the Internet of Things at and the Digital Twin of the Port of Rotterdam.

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

