The Port of Rotterdam’s digital transformation strategy: a conversation with Erwin Rademaker

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How is the Port of Rotterdam pursing its digital transformation strategy? What exactly is a “digital twin”? How can the use of digital twins be applied to other government agencies and mission areas? Explore these questions and more with Erwin Rademaker, Program Manager with the Port of Rotterdam Authority who joined Michael Keegan and cohost Sreeram Visvanathan, IBM Global Managing Director for Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences from the SPADE conference for an insightful and in-depth discussion.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Since 2002, Erwin Rademaker has worked with the Port of Rotterdam. He is an international award winning programme manager and currently responsible for Smart Infrastructure, enabling the Internet of Things at and the Digital Twin of the Port of Rotterdam.

