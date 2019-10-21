The mission of GSA: a conversation with Allison Brigati

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are GSA’s strategic priorities? How does the Technology Modernization Fund work? What is the mission of GSA’s Emerging Leaders Program? Join Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and so much more with Allison Brigati, Deputy Administrator, U.S. General Services Administration.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Allison Fahrenkopf Brigati serves as deputy administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Brigati began her GSA service in July 2017 as the associate administrator of GSA’s Office of Government-wide Policy. Prior to joining GSA, Brigati served as the general counsel and director of strategic initiatives for the National Academy of Public Administration. An expert legal advisor in contracting, employment, and financial issues, Brigati provided counsel to the senior leadership team at the Academy, including its president and board of directors, regarding various legal and policy matters. Previously, Brigati served in various roles at the World Bank, including as the senior advisor and senior quality assurance officer to the director of the Department of Institutional Integrity. She also served as the deputy counsel at the Republican National Committee, as well as a corporate law associate at a global law firm. Brigati is a licensed real estate associate broker with experience in both commercial and residential real estate. Brigati earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

