Global Healthcare Crusade: a conversation with Dan Pelino

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

What is a trusted healer? What is patient centered medical home? Does everyone need both? AND, What type of leadership is needed to propel a healthcare revolution? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dan Pelino, author of Trusted Healers: Dr. Paul Grundy and the Global Healthcare Crusade.

Dan Pelino is an innovator, thought leader and author. He is the Co-Founder of Everyone Matters, Inc., a social impact enterprise dedicated to ensuring that everyone has the right to dignity and respect, to be who they are without being shamed or demeaned, and to thrive within their own unique individuality. Dan is a regular contributor to the discussion on healthcare, citizen based services and Smarter Cities having appeared on CNN, Bloomberg, the BBC and other media outlets. He serves as a moderator and host to the current healthcare debate and is an adjunct professor lecturing on Leadership at his alma mater Western Kentucky University. Dan also guest lectures at other colleges and universities. He serves on numerous private and public boards. He worked for IBM for thirty-six years leading its global Healthcare and Life Sciences Business for ten years. Dan concluded his career with IBM as the General Manager of the global Government, Healthcare, Education, and Life Sciences Business.

