Business of Government Hour
 
Business of Government Hour

Addressing complexity: a conversation with David Benjamin

December 2, 2019
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

What are complex problems? How can we tackle complexity? How does engineering serendipity help address complexity? What can we do to translate opportunity into action? Join host Michael Keegan and David Benjamin, author of Cracking Complexity as they explore these questions and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

