Leaders Speak on Leading Missions and Programs

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

SPECIAL REBROADCAST:

Join host Michael Keegan in the first of a two part series exploring the leadership stories and public service of nine government leaders. This edition introduces four government executives leading missions and programs that include compensating the sick and injured from the 9/11 terrorist attacks, providing development and humanitarian assistance, facilitating government-wide acquisition, technology and innovation, and ensuring the statistical integrity of government data.

