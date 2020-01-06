The Mind of the Leader: a conversation with author Jacqueline Carter

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What are key leadership qualities for a digital age? How can you become a Mindful Leader? What tools and practices can be employed to better lead yourselves, your teams, and your organizations. Join host Michael Keegan on The Business of Government Hour as he explores these questions and more with Jacqueline Carter, co-author of The Mind of the Leader: How to Lead Yourself, Your People, and Your Organization for Extraordinary Results.

Jacqueline Carter is a Partner and Senior Trainer with The Potential Project a leading international provider of Corporate Based Mindfulness Training. She has led numerous workshops, seminars and training sessions with clients including Google, American Express, Sony, and General Electric. Jacqueline is also a seasoned change management and organization development expert with over 20 years of consulting and management experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors in Canada, the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. Jacqueline holds a M.Sc. in Organizational Behaviour and a B.Sc. in Labour Management Relations and Mathematics.

