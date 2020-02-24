Listen Live Sports

Optimal Outcomes: a conversation with Dr. Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler

February 24, 2020 3:00 pm
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is an Optimal Outcome? How can leaders break old patterns and habits to achieve optimal outcomes? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dr. Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler, author of Optimal Outcomes.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Dr. Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler teaches conflict freedom at Columbia University. She is the founding principal a New York–based consulting firm that counsels CEOs and executive teams on how to optimize organizational health and growth. A former counterterrorism research fellow with the US Department of Homeland Security, she is a graduate of Tufts University and holds a Ph.D. in Social-Organizational Psychology from Columbia University. As a keynote speaker at Fortune 500 companies, public institutions and innovative, fast-growing startups, she inspires audiences of all kinds, including those at Google, Harvard and TEDx, and in her popular course at Columbia.

