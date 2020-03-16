National Science Foundation: a conversation with Tracy Bojko and Macey Cox

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How is the National Science Foundation (NSF) building a pipeline of current and future leaders? What is the NSF’s leadership development program (LDP)? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Tracy Bojko and Macey Cox co-leaders of the NSF’s Leadership Development Program on The Business of Government Hour.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Co-Leaders, Leadership Development Program

National Science Foundation (NSF)

United States

Psychologist who has worked in a variety of roles in the federal space over the past 10 years at both the National Science Foundation and the Office of Personnel Management. She has a strong background in selection, program evaluation and organizational development and a passion for developing aspiring leaders. Tracy is currently the Chief Advisor of Human Resources where she leads a variety of HR initiatives. She is also the co-lead of NSF’s Leadership Development Program. Tracy grew up in Rochester, NY and has spent time living and working in Spain, Brazil and Tennessee. She currently lives in northern Virginia with her husband and 4-year old son. Tracy Bojko (pictured top left) is an Industrial/OrganizationalPsychologist who has worked in a variety of roles in the federal space over the past 10 years at both the National Science Foundation and the Office of Personnel Management. She has a strong background in selection, program evaluation and organizational development and a passion for developing aspiring leaders. Tracy is currently the Chief Advisor of Human Resources where she leads a variety of HR initiatives. She is also the co-lead of NSF’s Leadership Development Program. Tracy grew up in Rochester, NY and has spent time living and working in Spain, Brazil and Tennessee. She currently lives in northern Virginia with her husband and 4-year old son.

Macey Cox (pictured bottom right) is a Learning & Development Specialist at the National Science Foundation where she has spent much of her time on the development and launch of NSF’s comprehensive onboarding program, the New Employee Welcome Program. She also co-leads the Leadership Development Program, manages the New Executive Transition Program and is a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach. Ms. Cox has fifteen years of professional experience in the field of human resources, starting her career in private sector recruitment for executives and law firm staff, and more recently, spending the last ten years working in a variety of federal HR roles, including recruitment/staffing, labor and employee relations, and work life programs. She is the mom of two active little boys, a lover of all sports, especially tennis and Roger Federer, and grew up on an island in New England but loves the big city life of Washington, DC.

