Authors Series: a conversation with Patrick Lester

April 27, 2020 10:40 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What does it take to scale evidence-based programs successfully? What combination of federal, state, and local public policy changes are needed to scale evidence-based programs? What management strategies and resources are needed to scale these programs effectively? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Patrick Lester author of the IBM Center report, Scaling Evidence-Based Programs in Child Welfare.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:
Directrector
Social Innovation Research Center
United States

Patrick Lester is the director of the Social Innovation Research Center (SIRC).

The Social Innovation Research Center (SIRC) is a nonpartisan nonprofit research organization devoted to increasing the impact of nonprofits and public agencies in the field of human services. The center’s work falls into three main categories: (1) reports and case studies on highly effective nonprofits and public agencies; (2) public policy analysis; and (3) coverage of major social innovation-related news based on interviews with leading experts, government officials, and front-line practitioners.

Mr. Lester was previously a director at the Center for Effective Government, Vice President for Social Impact at Social Solutions, Vice President for Public Policy at the Alliance for Children and Families, and Director of Public Policy at United Way of America (now United Way Worldwide).  He also served on the staff of the Domestic Policy Council in the Clinton White House.

Further information about the Social Innovation Research Center can be found on the organization’s web site at www.socialinnovationcenter.org.

 

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

