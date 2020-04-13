Partnership for Public Service: a conversation with Dave Marchick

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the history of U.S. Presidential Transitions? Why it is transition so important? How does the Center for Presidential Transition at the Partnership for Public Service work to improve this process? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dave Marchick, Director of the Center for Presidential Transition at Partnership for Public Service.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Director of the Center for Presidential Transition

Partnership for Public Service

David Marchick is a retired executive from the Carlyle Group serving in a volunteer role as Director of the Center for Presidential Transition at the Partnership for Public Service. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth as a Senior Of Counsel at the firm Covington & Burling. He also serves on a number of corporate and non-profit boards of directors.

Mr. Marchick spent 12 years at the Carlyle Group and most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of External Affairs and as a Member of Carlyle’s Management Committee. He led Carlyle’s regulatory and government affairs, communications and branding, and sustainability efforts. Mr. Marchick was part of the core team to take Carlyle public and helped manage Carlyle’s public reporting and quarterly earnings reports. Mr. Marchick was a partner at Covington before joining Carlyle, where his practice focused on international trade, CFIUS, transportation, and legislative matters. Mr. Marchick held several positions within the Clinton Administration over a seven year period, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Transportation Affairs, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy at the State Department, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development. He also served in the White House, where he worked on NAFTA and the WTO Agreements, and at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. In each of these positions, he worked collaboratively with Congress on a bipartisan basis on a host of policy issues. Mr. Marchick holds a law degree from the George Washington University, a Masters in Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, and a BA from the University of California at San Diego.

