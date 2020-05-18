How leaders can navigate COVID-19: a conversion with Mark Johnson

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

How can we lead from the future? What is “Future-Back” Thinking? How can it help leaders navigate the COVID-19 disruption and lead with purpose? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions Mark Johnson co-author of Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking into Breakthrough Growth.

Mark W. Johnson co-founded Innosight with Clayton Christensen in 2000. Johnson has delivered keynotes and written extensively on growth strategy. He is known as the originator of “future-back” strategy development. Most recently, he is the co-author of Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking into Breakthrough Growth (April, 2020), a manifesto for “Future Back” thinking and a hands-on guide to long-term planning, strategy development, and execution within established organizations. He is also the author of the book “Reinvent Your Business Model: How to Seize the White Space for Transformative Growth” (July, 2018), a guide to building a business model innovation capability at an organization, and coauthor of “Dual Transformation: How to Reposition Today’s Business While Creating the Future” (April, 2017), a blueprint for how successful companies can leverage disruptive change to fortify today’s business and create tomorrow’s growth engine. Johnson’s work has focused on helping envision and create new strategies, manage transformation, and achieve renewal through business model innovation as outlined in his award-winning Harvard Business Review article, “Reinventing Your Business Model,” the business book Seizing the White Space: Business Model Innovation for Growth and Renewal, as well as his forthcoming book Dual Transformation: How to Reposition Today’s Business and Create the Future, published by Harvard Business Press, 2017.

He served as a nuclear power-trained surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy. Johnson received an MBA from the Harvard Business School, a master’s degree in civil engineering and engineering mechanics from Columbia University, and a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the United States Naval Academy. Johnson previously sat on the Board of the United States Naval Institute. He and his wife, Jane Clayson Johnson, and their children live in Belmont, Massachusetts.