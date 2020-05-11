Listen Live Sports

Leading through uncertain times: a conversation with Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick

May 11, 2020 10:23 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

The Business of Government Hour – A Special Series focusing on Leading Through Uncertain Times with Chester Elton co-author with Adrian Gostick of Leading with Gratitude. Why is gratitude an essential quality in an effective leader today? What practices can help leaders in uncertain times? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more on The Business of Government Special Edition.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Chester Elton has spent two decades helping clients engage their employees to execute on strategy, vision, and values. In his provocative, inspiring, and always-entertaining speeches, the #1 bestselling leadership author provides real solutions to leaders looking to manage change, drive innovation, and lead a multi-generational workforce. Elton’s work is supported by research with more than 1 million working adults, revealing the proven secrets behind high-performance cultures and teams.

Chester has been called the “apostle of appreciation” by Canada’s Globe and Mail, “creative and refreshing‚” by the New York Times, and a “must read for modern managers” by CNN.

Adrian Gostick is a global workplace expert and thought leader in the fields of corporate culture, leadership, and engagement. He is founder of the training and consulting company The Culture Works and author of the #1 New York TimesUSA Today and Wall Street Journal  bestsellers All InThe Carrot Principle, and The Best Team Wins.  His books have been translated into 30 languages and have sold 1.5 million copies around the world.

As a leadership expert, Gostick has been called “fascinating” by Fortune  magazine and “creative and refreshing” by The New York Times. Gostick has appeared on NBC’s Today  and CNN and is often quoted in The EconomistNewsweek, and The Wall Street Journal.  Gostick’s consulting clients include Danaher, Bank of America, Rolls Royce, JELD-WEN and California Pizza Kitchen.

 

