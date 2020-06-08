National Science Foundation: a conversation with Tracy Bojko and Macey Cox

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How is the National Science Foundation (NSF) building a pipeline of current and future leaders? What is the NSF’s leadership development program (LDP)? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Tracy Bojko and Macey Cox co-leaders of the NSF’s Leadership Development Program on The Business of Government Hour.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Co-Leaders, Leadership Development Program

National Science Foundation (NSF)

United States

Tracy Bojko is an Industrial/Organizational Psychologist who has worked in a variety of roles in the federal space over the past 10 years at both the National Science Foundation and the Office of Personnel Management. She has a strong background in selection, program evaluation and organizational development and a passion for developing aspiring leaders. Tracy is currently the Chief Advisor of Human Resources where she leads a variety of HR initiatives. She is also the co-lead of NSF's Leadership Development Program. Tracy grew up in Rochester, NY and has spent time living and working in Spain, Brazil and Tennessee. She currently lives in northern Virginia with her husband and 4-year old son.