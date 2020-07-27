Interviews with Leaders: a conversation with Bob Costello

Mr. Robert Costello joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2012. He currently serves as the Executive Director (XD) of OIT’s Enterprise Networks and Technology Support Directorate (ENTSD) and as the Acting XD of the Border Enforcement and Management Systems Directorate (BEMSD). Mr. Costello is responsible for the execution of combined budgets of >$500M. His personnel are located in Virginia, New Mexico, and Florida.

ENTSD manages the largest data network in DHS by providing support to over 1,500 CBP locations worldwide; this includes providing all cloud connectivity, supporting four datacenters, as well as the world’s largest Land Mobile Radio (LMR) network. The team also provides mobility solutions, maintenance on non-intrusive inspection equipment, LMR infrastructure support, and solutions for the effective deployment of new technologies at CBP. ENTSD is made up of over 500 federal and contract staff.

BEMSD provides all management systems’ support for CBP including financial systems; in addition to all software development for the U.S. Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations. BEMSD is comprised of over 600 personnel involved in application development and system security work for the agency.

Prior to serving as the XD of ENTSD, Mr. Costello served as the Deputy Executive Director (DXD) for OIT’s Field Support Directorate (FSD), where he oversaw over 900 personnel. FSD supports information technology, radio systems, and enforcement technologies worldwide. He also served as the Regional Director for FSD’s Northeast Region prior to becoming the FSD DXD.

Prior to joining CBP, Mr. Costello worked at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the Director of Network Engineering. His primary duties included overseeing ICE networks worldwide and implementing solutions for mobility and datacenter migrations, e-discovery and collaboration solutions.

Mr. Costello is a veteran of the U.S Air Force and U.S Air Force Reserve. He served in a variety of commands supporting information technology, cybersecurity, and tactical communication systems. Mr. Costello also has experience in private industry, where he worked for large telecommunication firms that provide support to the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.

Mr. Costello holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Fordham University.