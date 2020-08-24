Public Buildings Service’s Future: a conversation with Daniel Mathews

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How have the strategic priorities of GSA’s Public Buildings Service (PBS) changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? What is PBS doing to adapt to the changing expectations of its federal agency customers? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dan Mathews, Commissioner, PBS, US General Services Administration.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Guest Biography:

Commissioner, Public Buildings Service

GSA