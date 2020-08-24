Public Buildings Service’s Future: a conversation with Daniel Mathews

Daniel Mathews was sworn in as Commissioner of the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Public Buildings Service (PBS) on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
As PBS Commissioner, he manages the nationwide asset management, design, construction, leasing, building management and disposal of approximately 371 million square feet of government-owned and leased space across the United States and six territories.
Prior to joining GSA, Mathews served as the Republican Staff Director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management. This committee has jurisdiction over federal buildings and courthouses, the General Services Administration, the Smithsonian, the Kennedy Center, the National Gallery of Art, and numerous other federal facilities.
Prior to serving on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Mathews worked for the House Rules Committee and several California Members of Congress.
Mathews holds a bachelor’s in government and philosophy from Georgetown University.