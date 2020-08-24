Listen Live Sports

Public Buildings Service’s Future: a conversation with Daniel Mathews

August 24, 2020 12:06 pm
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How have the strategic priorities of GSA’s Public Buildings Service (PBS) changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? What is PBS doing to adapt to the changing expectations of its federal agency customers? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dan Mathews, Commissioner, PBS, US General Services Administration.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

Guest Biography:

Commissioner, Public Buildings Service
GSA

Daniel Mathews was sworn in as Commissioner of the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Public Buildings Service (PBS) on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

As PBS Commissioner, he manages the nationwide asset management, design, construction, leasing, building management and disposal of approximately 371 million square feet of government-owned and leased space across the United States and six territories.

Prior to joining GSA, Mathews served as the Republican Staff Director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management. This committee has jurisdiction over federal buildings and courthouses, the General Services Administration, the Smithsonian, the Kennedy Center, the National Gallery of Art, and numerous other federal facilities.

Prior to serving on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Mathews worked for the House Rules Committee and several California Members of Congress.

Mathews holds a bachelor’s in government and philosophy from Georgetown University.

 

 

 

