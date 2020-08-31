Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Business of Government Hour
 
...

Ruthless Consistency: a conversation with Dr. Michael Canic

August 31, 2020 12:32 pm
 
1 min read
      

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is Ruthless Consistency? How can it make you a better leader during uncertain times? Why is strategic management more effective than strategic planning? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions with Dr. Michael Canic author of Ruthless Consistency.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

Guest Biography: 

President
Making Strategy Happen

Michael Canic, PhD, is the author of RUTHLESS CONSISTENCY: How Committed Leaders Execute Strategy, Implement Change and Build Organizations That Win (September 1, 2020; McGraw Hill).  Michael earned a PhD in the psychology of human performance from the University of British Columbia. Currently, Michael leads strategic change initiatives in the corporate world, and spent the past 25 years consulting with CEOs and top management teams across North America. A former national championship winning coach, Michael is also a member of Marshall Goldsmith’s global 100 Coaches project. He lives between Denver and Vancouver and has written over 400 posts for his blog.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Business of Government Hour Business of Government Hour Federal Insights IBM Center for the Business of Government Management Michael Canic Michael Keegan Radio Interviews

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Blog Updates

Magazines

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

Video

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired