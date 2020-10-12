The mission of the U.S. Global Development Lab: a conversation with Harry Bader

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What is mission of the U.S. Global Development Lab within USAID? How is it using innovation, technology, and research in international development? What is next for the U.S. Global Development Lab? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Harry Bader, acting executive director, U.S. Global Development Lab within USAID.

Harry Bader is the Acting Executive Director of the U.S. Global Development Lab. Prior to joining the Lab, Bader was a professor of environmental and polar security studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He has also worked as the Arctic Region Manager for the Alaska State Department of Natural Resources, where he supervised the conservation, development, and protection of oil, mineral, timber, wildlife, water, and wilderness resources. Bader, who has a JD from Harvard University and is completing a doctorate at the Yale University School of Forestry, has worked on humanitarian and natural resource management projects in more than a dozen countries.

From 2009-2011 he served with USAID in the Office of Civilian Response. He is the recipient of the USAID 2011 Award for Heroism related to actions while co-leading the Natural Resources Counterinsurgency Cell in eastern Afghanistan.