Covid-19 strategies at GSA’s Public Building Services: A conversation with Dan Mathews

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How have the strategic priorities of GSA’s Public Buildings Service (PBS) changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? What is PBS doing to adapt to the changing expectations of its federal agency customers? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dan Mathews, Commissioner, PBS, US General Services Administration.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Daniel Mathews was sworn in as Commissioner of the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Public Buildings Service (PBS) on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

As PBS Commissioner, he manages the nationwide asset management, design, construction, leasing, building management and disposal of approximately 371 million square feet of government-owned and leased space across the United States and six territories.

Prior to joining GSA, Mathews served as the Republican Staff Director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management. This committee has jurisdiction over federal buildings and courthouses, the General Services Administration, the Smithsonian, the Kennedy Center, the National Gallery of Art, and numerous other federal facilities.