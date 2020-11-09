The future of IT and Covid-19 in South Dakota: A conversation with Shawn Riley

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the IT strategy for the State of North Dakota? How is technology helping the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response? What is the State of North Dakota doing to innovate its IT infrastructure? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Shawn Riley, CIO, within the State of North Dakota.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:



GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Shawn Riley was born to a broken and abusive home. Shawn overcame the challenges of his youth and adopted a growth mindset and “we can make the world a better place” attitude. At the age of 16 he started a technology company. Later in his career he entered the private sector and worked as a thought leader for companies like IBM and the Mayo Clinic. His career has included massive change and transformation initiatives spanning multi billion-dollar organizations. In 2017 Shawn was appointed by Governor Doug Burgum to lead the state of North Dakota’s technology services as the Chief Information Officer. He is always looking to connect with others who have a “we can change the world” attitude as he strives to be a servant leader and improve lives, empower people, and inspire success.